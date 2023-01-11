Local skater memorialized at local park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A young local skater who died unexpectedly is being remembered at Lakeshore Skate Park in Eau Claire.
Skateboards and candles dedicated to Austin Beaulieu rest by a tree in Lakeshore Skate Park.
The 24-year-old better known to his friends as 'Bowlio' passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2022.
"He was friends with a lot of the younger skaters around here, just always a positive force to be around when we were skating together. Always smiling, good guy to be around," said Gabe Brummett, founder of the Eau Claire Skaters Association
Shortly after his death, his friends in the skating community built a little memorial for him, putting up skateboards that say 'roll forever' or 'we love you Bowlio,' and hanging old skate shoes from a tree.
Beaulieu would often get equipment from Passion Board Shop in downtown Eau Claire.
One friend from the shop says he's been skating for five to seven years, and Beaulieu would always be willing to give him tips and tricks.
"The skateboarders are like a tight-knit community. It was cool to see everyone together, but now a part of us is gone basically. But, having something at the new park will help everyone remember him. The new kids coming up that didn't know him as well can still remember him," said Finn Larson, a friend of Beaulieu.
His friends also say he played a big part in raising money for what is now the skate plaza at Boyd Park.
Members of the Eau Claire Skaters Association plan to eventually make their own memorial for Austin in Boyd Park.
The group hopes to build a permanent bench in Beaulieu's honor, or create an obstacle at Boyd Skate Park that would be dedicated to him.
Austin graduated from Memorial high school in 2016 and was the oldest of five children.