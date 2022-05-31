Local VFW post serving at The Community Table for National VFW Day of Service

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Just one day after Memorial Day, Veterans of Foreign Wars is celebrating National VFW Day of Service, and an Eau Claire post is doing its part to serve the Chippewa Valley.
On Tuesday, Eau Claire VFW post 7232 volunteered at The Community Table. Not only were they serving meals, but they were hard at work all afternoon preparing the food as well.
Angela Thomsen has served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for 18 years and counting, and is now Commander at Post 7232. She said days spent volunteering help everyone involved.
"After military service, people kind of try to find their tribe again," Thomsen said. "I think joining the VFW you have a lot of people who have a lot of things in common, whether it be deployments, military service, whatever the case may be. But that drive to serve kind of always remains, and I think it's really important to give back to our communities in whatever way we can."
Thomsen said they got the idea to volunteer at The Community Table from a post member who has volunteered there before, and she hopes they're able to make it back in the future.