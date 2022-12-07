Local volunteers pack over 50 care bags for patients with cancer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Over 50 cancer patients in the Chippewa Valley will be receiving a gift after volunteers put together cancer care bags Wednesday.
Volunteers from Thirty-One Gifts and the Royal Credit Union assembled the care packages to be delivered to patients at the three cancer centers in the Chippewa Valley.
The bags include a blanket, hat, notebook, games, snacks, and other comfort items to brighten the days of patients undergoing treatments, as well as a card from a local preschool class.
Mary Behling started the mission using the commissions from her business and has donated over 700 care bags since 2019.
"My dad died of lung cancer and he was at the Hope Lodge in Marshfield, and he really liked it when people dropped things off and I wanted to do something with my business to give back," Behling said. "I'm doing this in memory of my dad and I just know he's up in heaven smiling whenever I talk about the project and it just brings me great joy."
Behling banks at Royal Credit Union and said when RCU heard about what she was doing they asked her how they could help.
RCU sponsored all 51 care bags and all their contents.
The care bags will be distributed later this week.