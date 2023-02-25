 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy freezing rain possible. Total ice accumulations of
around one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high
as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Polk, St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Local World War II veteran celebrates 96th birthday

  • Updated
  • 0
Bob Nance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -Local World War II veteran Bob Nance celebrated his 96th birthday on Saturday.

Nance served in the U.S. Navy and had a party today with a few dozen friends and family. The party was a few days after his actual birthday: Nance was born on February 21, 1927.  He joined the Navy when he was 17. He married his wife while in service.

During the war, he supplied ammunition for aircrafts on an aircraft carrier.

After he was discharged, he had two sons. In fact, his first son was born the very day he got discharged.

After the war, Nance worked at the Overmyer Corporation, where he started as a clerk and retired as the Vice President.

Looking back, he said he's grateful for the experience and for his family.

"There's very little in my life that I would change if I had to live life over again." said Nance.  "In fact, it's been a good life, and a good family."

Nance said that the best advice that he can give to people is to take advantage of every opportunity, and not to let them slip away.

