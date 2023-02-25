Local World War II veteran celebrates 96th birthday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -Local World War II veteran Bob Nance celebrated his 96th birthday on Saturday.
Nance served in the U.S. Navy and had a party today with a few dozen friends and family. The party was a few days after his actual birthday: Nance was born on February 21, 1927. He joined the Navy when he was 17. He married his wife while in service.
During the war, he supplied ammunition for aircrafts on an aircraft carrier.
After he was discharged, he had two sons. In fact, his first son was born the very day he got discharged.
After the war, Nance worked at the Overmyer Corporation, where he started as a clerk and retired as the Vice President.
Looking back, he said he's grateful for the experience and for his family.
"There's very little in my life that I would change if I had to live life over again." said Nance. "In fact, it's been a good life, and a good family."
Nance said that the best advice that he can give to people is to take advantage of every opportunity, and not to let them slip away.