Local YMCAs partner with LIVESTRONG to improve the lives of cancer survivors

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is a free 12-week program tailored to meet the specific needs of cancer survivors who would like to improve their quality of life.
The goal of the program is to create an individual health and wellness plan that they then work on twice a week, to improve both the physical and mental strength of each survivor.
According to officials, the program has been around since 2015 and continues to grow.
One participant who is now a mentor, said LIVESTRONG has made an impact on his life in various ways.
"The LIVESTRONG program surely gave me an opportunity to gain some confidence and some strength. I have also connect with other people living with cancer," said Kurt Jacobson.
The program is offered at the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls YMCAs.
"Chippewa Falls will run Tuesdays and Thursdays, while Eau Claire's will run Mondays and Wednesdays starting this fall again," said Laurie Pettis, Eau Claire's YMCA Health Intervention Programing, Active and Ageless Program Coordinator.
The program is run by certified instructors and personal trainers who have undergone specialized training in the elements of cancer, rehabilitative exercise, and supportive cancer care.
"To be a cancer patient you lose a lot of the things that were normal in your life, and LIVESTRONG brought a lot of that back," said Jacobson.
LIVESTRONG participants also receive a free one-year family membership with the YMCA to continue their rehabilitation after the program ends.
