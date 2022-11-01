Locally owned gym moving into former Classic Garage building, plans to open in January

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We now know the future of the building that used to be home to the 50's themed restaurant the Classic Garage. It will be home to a locally-owned gym Fifth Row Lifting Company.
Owner Ryan Boos currently works out of one training studio on Eau Claire's north side, and said he's dreamed of a second location since he opened his gym in 2014.
Boos said this new space in the Cannery District is the perfect size and location, adding it's a busy area with exciting development but no training studio.
"So many more people need a little bit of guidance and accountability and when you're looking for that, you have your crossfit, which you know isn't for everybody. Then there's a lot of different kind of niche markets where I've built a program that really is a good fit for everybody like somewhere in the middle," Boos said.
He hopes to have the downtown space open by January. Once that happens, his north side location will have new key card access for members willing to pay an extra fee to use the gym anytime.