Locals join push to support state funding for Medicaid and Medicare

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Efforts to cut funding for Medicaid and Medicare are happening across the country, but there's also an effort to keep funding afloat in the Chippewa Valley.
Thursday members of Opportunity Wisconsin, For Our Future WI, and Citizen Action Wisconsin gathered in Eau Claire's Phoenix Park to talk about the importance of supporting and strengthening both health care programs. They also celebrated the anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid becoming law 58 years ago this week.
People spoke in support of Medicare programs that would cap insulin prices and lower prescription drug costs.
Paul Adams, a retired dairy farmer from Eleva, voiced his concerns.
"I've been directly impacted by Medicare, Medicaid because it's my only lifeline of health care right now," he said. "I've been really healthy, so I haven't had to tap into it but it's there and it's one less worry in my life."
Wisconsin is one of ten states that has not expanded Medicaid programs.
2023 data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website shows 1.6 million people are covered by Medicaid in Wisconsin, that includes over 37,000 people covered in Eau Claire County.