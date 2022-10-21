Loen named to Team USA coaching staff for FISU Winter World University Games

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Blugolds men's hockey head coach Matt Loen will serve as an assistant coach for the USA World University Men's Hockey team at the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games this winter.
Loen was named Team USA's Associate Head Coach earlier this week.
The 2023 FISU Winter Worlds University Games will be held January 11-21, 2023, in Lake Placid, New York.
"I am humbled and honored to be chosen to represent USA Hockey," Loen said in a release. "This great event gives Division III student-athletes the opportunity to showcase their talent on the global stage while competing against some of the best hockey players from around the world."
Joining Loen on staff for Team USA is Mark Taylor (Hobart College), Mike Szkozinki (Lawrence University), Jack Ceglarski (Middlebury College), Joel Stoneham (Hobart College), and Bill Beaney (Team USA).
Team USA is set to open round robin play on Wednesday, January 11th when they host Great Britain at Clarkson University's Cheel Arena in Postdam, New York.