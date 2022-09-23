Longfellow Elementary School throws Hispanic Heritage Month parade

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire elementary school is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month in an adorable way.
Longfellow Elementary School held a parade celebrating different Spanish-speaking cultures. Students got the chance to dress up, wave flags, play instruments, and show off their art projects.
While the parade was moved inside because of rain, parents still had a chance to come and watch the show.
Second grade dual-immersions teacher Kerry Benedict said the parade gives students the opportunity to celebrate what they have learned.
"We just wanted to celebrate the heritage of those countries and we want to get everyone excited about learning about those countries," Benedict said. "We want people to learn about our program and just celebrate culture."
Benedict said students are learning about Hispanic countries, flags, and history this month.
Hispanic heritage month runs through October 15.