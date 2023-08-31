Longtime teacher begins 33rd year with Eau Claire Area School district

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire elementary school teacher has been educating for over three decades.
Vance Mead is no stranger to first days of school. For the last 33 years, hundreds of students have reported to Mr. Mead's class. He said the first day never gets old.
"Always look forward to it, it's always fresh, enjoy new years," he said.
Mead began teaching fifth graders at Northwoods Elementary School when it opened in 1994. Before that, he started teaching at Cleghorn in 1990 when it was part of the district.
Since his first year at Northwoods, he's been teaching in the same room. He has even begun teaching the children of students he instructed years ago. Plus, he has a unique way to catalogue his teaching career.
"My life is measured by T-shirts," he said.
Mead has collected T-shirts that represent different eras of Northwoods Elementary. But no matter what year it is — his favorite part is connecting with students.
"What I enjoy most is getting to know the students. They're just some fantastic students," he said.
He also enjoys talking with former students, saying they'll contact him to reconnect.
"They're adults now but they contact me, and we go out and have pizza...we just sit down, shoot the breeze and make those connections again," Mead said.
He said the first day represents a clean slate for everyone.
"We're undefeated. There are no behavioral problems, everybody's successful and every student gets to come in and decide what's the year going to be like and as a teacher you get to help them through that process of that growing," Mead said.
His advice to young educators is knowing that their work is making a difference. He believes his best advice came from a former principal.
"He said, 'Vance, as a teacher and leader you need to teach and lead with a firm hand, you need to teach and lead with a warm heart.'"
Mead said he often gets asked about retirement but he has no plans to call it quits anytime soon.
"This is part of my calling, this is part of my mission in life. I feel like I have a purpose," he said.
He will be teaching 28 kids this year and said his favorite part about the district is working with fellow staff members.