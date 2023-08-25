Lowes Creek Bike Park project approved by Eau Claire County officials

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Lowes Creek County Park is one step closer to getting a new bike park.
Earlier in August, the Parks and Forest Committee of Eau Claire County approved plans to construct an off-road bike park.
It would have ramps, jumps, riding trails, and a footprint of about 3.5 acres.
CORBA, a volunteer-based organization that builds, maintains, and improved many multi-use trails across the Chippewa Valley, will manage the project.
Project manager Jereme Rauckman said he is happy the project can move forward.
"Eau Claire County has always been a very strong partner for local mountain biking organizations. We've had a great relationship with them and this just kind of expands on this relationship," Rauckman said.
However, Rauckman added the bike park is not a guarantee at this time.
The organization needs to complete its fundraising goal before construction can begin. He said the estimated cost for the project is about $200,000.
If they raise enough money, construction could start next spring with the parking opening by next fall.