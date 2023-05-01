Lowes Creek Park could become home to new mountain bike area

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Residents in Eau Claire may soon see part of Lowes Creek Park remodeled.
A new project to create a bike skills park on the west side of Lowes Creek Park is currently in the works. CORBA, a volunteer-based organization that builds, maintains, and improves many multi-use trails across the Chippewa Valley, is working on the project.
It would convert approximately three acres of the existing park. Those acres currently have fields, trees and old trails. It would have ramps, jumps and trails for riders, something the Chippewa Valley currently doesn't have.
"The sport of mountain biking is one of the fastest growing sports out there. And with more new riders you need places for them to practice their skills," said project coordinator Jereme Rauckman.
A public input session is being held to get resident feedback on the project in two weeks. That session will be held on May 17 at Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar.
The project plans to be completed using crowdfunding and donations. At its current stage, the estimated cost is $150,000. The timeline for completion is summer of 2024.