LSS Gaining Ground helps woman go from homeless to housed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's been more than a year since Lutheran Social Services Gaining Ground changed its name and service model to better serve those experiencing homelessness.
"I had never been homeless before. I had never been in the situation that I was in,” said Beverly Lehman, a former client of LSS Gaining Ground.
For half a year, 66-year-old Beverly Lehman of Eau Claire was homeless.
"I was living in my car. I had the back all made up into a bed. It was very difficult," she said. "It was pretty cold some nights."
After hearing about LSS Gaining Ground, she reached out for help.
“Kate helped me with a lot, filling out housing applications. She took me to the YMCA and got me a membership so I could take showers,” Lehman said.
Lehman applied for housing throughout Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, but her application was denied several times, one of them for an eviction from ten years ago.
“We had a long wait process and through that wait, there were just some days I didn’t think I could do it anymore,” Lehman said.
Some subsidized housing places told her the waitlist was 12 months long or even 18 months long.
“You add on barriers on top of that. Felonies, evictions, everything like that. It just makes it ten times harder for our clients,” said Katelyn Nawrot, a human services professional with LSS Gaining Ground.
Nawrot worked with Lehman for five to six months until an apartment complex in Chippewa Falls finally accepted her.
"I would've never been able to do it on my own," Lehman said.
“She always showed up to her appointments, always showed up on time. She was really really motivated,” Nawrot added.
Prior to the pandemic, Gaining Ground was known as Positive Avenues.
Related article: Positive Avenues to have new location, service model, and name
In April 2021, it got a new name and changed from a drop-in day center to a service-based model.
“We were providing important things, a safe space, but we were not helping people improve their own lives. We’ve now helped several people gain housing, gain employment,” said Katie Petska, program manager of LSS Gaining Ground.
Since then, it has helped 12 people find permanent homes.
"Never was I judged. I always felt comfortable," Lehman said. "But it is a very, very good program for anybody out there that needs it."
In addition to helping clients find permanent housing, Gaining Ground can also help folks with job applications, get a social security card, get their GED, or obtain a driver's license or state I.D.