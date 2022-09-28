Lucky 13: Blugolds blank Lawrence to stay undefeated

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five Blugolds players found the back of the net and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's soccer team stayed undefeated with a 5-0 win over Lawrence University on Wednesday.
UWEC is now 13-0 after playing nine of its matches so far this season at home.
Ethan Andersen scored the only goal in the first half at 3:10 on a free kick booted by Carter Thiesfeld.
In the second half, Thiesfeld scored 45 seconds in, then Nathan Donovan made it 3-0 at 56:03. Cooper Roberts scored about nine minutes later, then assisted Porter Ball's goal at 74:28.
The Blugolds will play its next six matches on the road before returning to Simpson Field on Saturday, October 29, for senior night against Carroll.