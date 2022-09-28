 Skip to main content
Lucky 13: Blugolds blank Lawrence to stay undefeated

  Updated
Blugolds men's soccer head coach Casey Holm, welcomes his team to the sideline after the first half of a soccer match against Lawrence University at Simpson Field on September 28, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five Blugolds players found the back of the net and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's soccer team stayed undefeated with a 5-0 win over Lawrence University on Wednesday.

UWEC is now 13-0 after playing nine of its matches so far this season at home.

Box score

Ethan Andersen scored the only goal in the first half at 3:10 on a free kick booted by Carter Thiesfeld.

In the second half, Thiesfeld scored 45 seconds in, then Nathan Donovan made it 3-0 at 56:03. Cooper Roberts scored about nine minutes later, then assisted Porter Ball's goal at 74:28.

The Blugolds will play its next six matches on the road before returning to Simpson Field on Saturday, October 29, for senior night against Carroll.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

