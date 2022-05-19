Lucky 13: Regis tennis extends conference title streak

AMERY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Regis Ramblers boys tennis team extended its streak of conference championships to 13 Thursday with a victory at the Middle Border Conference Tournament.
The Ramblers finished with 27 points to edge Baldwin-Woodville High School (26) and Altoona High School (24).
LUCKY 13! Regis wins their 13th consecutive Middle Border Conference Championship! pic.twitter.com/oeHT8WkNdS— Regis Tennis (@RegisTennis) May 19, 2022
Regis will host next week's sub-sectionals and sectionals tournaments at Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.