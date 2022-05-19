 Skip to main content
Lucky 13: Regis tennis extends conference title streak

051922 Regis tennis wins Middle Border title

AMERY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Regis Ramblers boys tennis team extended its streak of conference championships to 13 Thursday with a victory at the Middle Border Conference Tournament.

The Ramblers finished with 27 points to edge Baldwin-Woodville High School (26) and Altoona High School (24).

Regis will host next week's sub-sectionals and sectionals tournaments at Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

