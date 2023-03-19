Make-a-Wish gives 3-year-old Eau Claire boy a camper

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bennett Cornish, a three-year-old boy from Eau Claire who loves to be outside had one wish come true on Sunday, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"He is very energetic, outgoing, three-year-old little boy," said Jeanette Dickinson, a wish granter for Make-a-Wish Wisconsin. "Loves to camp. He's got a big brother named Ryan, who will also go camping with him, and another little guy along the way, so mom is having another little one shortly."
"Bennett has cystic fibrosis, so he struggles with breathing with his lungs," said Breana Cornish, Bennett's mother.
Cystic Fibrosis is a condition that damages a person's lungs, digestive tracts, and other organs. A few months ago, Bennett and his family met with the Make-a-Wish.
"He kept saying 'Camper Camper Camper!' that he wanted a camper for his wish," said Dickinson.
On Sunday, he got one. Camping World donated a 2023 Dutchman-Coleman 17B camper, which usually goes for nearly $16,000. This is the third camper that camping world has donated to Make-a-Wish.
"I think it's gonna bring a lot of memories, a lot of available trips for him that aren't, you know, it's hard for us to go places with him, so it will be nice for us to have a safe clean space for him to have as his own," said Breana.
Camping World also donated camping supplies and toys to Bennett and his brother Ryan.
"Just a huge thank you to make-a-wish, and everybody who made this happen," said Breana.
Children who have or have had a critical illness can qualify for Make-a-Wish. If you'd like to donate or learn more, click here.