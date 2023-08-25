Man killed by train in Rusk Co. was suspect in pitchfork attack

RUSK/PRICE COUNTIES (WQOW) - The man hit and killed by a train this week in Rusk County, was the suspect in a serious attack on a man Tuesday in Price County.
The Price County Sheriff's Office says it got a call from a man Tuesday afternoon. He reported that Richard Kraemer, from Catawba, came to his residence near Catawba and was acting strangely. The victim said he had been hit in the head with a shovel and stabbed with a pitchfork, and was bleeding profusely.
Kraemer fled the area in a vehicle. About an hour and a half later, officials were informed of a pedestrian vs. train collision near Sheldon, in Rusk County. The man who died in that collision was subsequently identified as Kraemer.
The attack victim is still receiving medical treatment. The incident remains under investigation.