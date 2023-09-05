Man sentenced for supplying fentanyl in Eau Claire overdose death

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Tuesday for one of the men convicted in connection with the drug overdose death of a man in Eau Claire.
Trenton Wik and Noah Beckstead were both charged in the death of man whose body was found in a car parked on Cochrane Street in December 2020.
The investigation led to Beckstead, who said he and the victim had consumed alcohol, smoked pot and meth, did a hit of acid, then injected what he thought was heroin, but turned out to be fentanyl, which he allegedly bought from Wik. The victim died of a fentanyl overdose according to his autopsy.
On Tuesday Judge Sarah Harless sentenced Wik to 20 years in prison, followed by ten years of extended supervision.