 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sentenced for supplying fentanyl in Eau Claire overdose death

  • Updated
  • 0
Trenton Wik

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Tuesday for one of the men convicted in connection with the drug overdose death of a man in Eau Claire.

Trenton Wik and Noah Beckstead were both charged in the death of man whose body was found in a car parked on Cochrane Street in December 2020.

The investigation led to Beckstead, who said he and the victim had consumed alcohol, smoked pot and meth, did a hit of acid, then injected what he thought was heroin, but turned out to be fentanyl, which he allegedly bought from Wik. The victim died of a fentanyl overdose according to his autopsy.

On Tuesday Judge Sarah Harless sentenced Wik to 20 years in prison, followed by ten years of extended supervision.

Have a story idea? Let us know here