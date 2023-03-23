March for Meals campaign raises $4,000 for Eau Claire Meals on Wheels

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- There's one week left on a campaign to keep homebound seniors in Eau Claire fed.
March for Meals is a national campaign to raise funds for Meals on Wheels programs across the country.
In Eau Claire County the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) and the Meals on Wheels program are raising money from the community to cover the costs of packaging and delivering food to seniors who are homebound.
"We do it as a way to provide an opportunity for businesses, community members, families, participants, to continue to help support the Meals on Wheels program," Betsy Henck, ADRC manager said.
So far this month, Eau Claire County has raised around $4,000 dollars that will go toward helping feed homebound people in the community. According to Henck, community donations make up around 35% of the program's funding.
Henck said the March for Meals campaign also raises awareness for what the program does year round.
"March for Meals is a great opportunity for the financial side, but its also just a great opportunity to bring awareness to the program as a whole," she said. "So even those partners that maybe can't financially help, there's opportunities to volunteer and just bring awareness to the program and how important it is to our homebound seniors."
Last year alone Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels delivered 96,000 meals to county residents.
