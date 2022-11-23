Marieke Gouda opening Eau Claire store in February

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Charcuterie-lovers rejoice! The world-famous Marieke Gouda is planning an Eau Claire location unlike any seen before.
House of Gouda will likely open in mid-February in a portion of the former Pier One Imports building by Oakwood Mall, according to Alex Barnickle-Miller, Marketing Director for Marieke Gouda. Construction started on the new retail store a couple of weeks ago.
The retail store will be filled with what you'd expect: wine, meats, crackers, and, of course, cheese. However, Barnickle-Miller said this store will be laid out a bit differently. The store is meant to be used as a place to build charcuterie boards.
For those who don't know, charcuterie boards are a kind of appetizer, typically served on a wooden board. They've been around for centuries but have gained popularity in recent years.
House of Gouda will feature a cheese island in the middle of the store, where wheels of cheese will be cut right in front of you.
When the store opens, it will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Barnickle-Miller said they will likely start hiring in December.
Marieke Gouda is an award-winning cheese company based out of Thorp.