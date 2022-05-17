Market Match programs reimbursing for fresh produce at local farmers markets

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The farmers market is always a great spot to find locally-grown produce, but the return of Market Match programs in 2022 will make that home-grown goodness even more accessible here in the Chippewa Valley.
In 2021, families that used their Foodshare SNAP or EBT card to purchase tokens for fruits and vegetables at the Menomonie market were reimbursed up to $10 per visit.
This year, the program returns, thanks to grants from Marshfield Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System, totaling $6,000. Dunn County Health Director KT Gallagher said she is confident these grants will provide a full season of reimbursements at the Menomonie Farmers Market.
The market is open on Wednesday and Saturday during the summer months, for a total of 45 days, or 45 separate visits where a family would be eligible to be reimbursed $10 on their Foodshare card.
Gallagher added the program is not just about putting healthy food on the table, but also about ensuring the support of local farmers who provide it.
"It benefits farmers and it benefits families," Gallagher said. "Last year we were able to have over 140 local families have access to fresh fruits and vegetables in a way they wouldn't have had otherwise. And that translated to over $8,000 in local farmers' pocketbooks, which is a win-win situation."
The Downtown Eau Claire Farmers Market also has a Market Match program, which will match up to $10 per week, per SNAP card.
There are also Farmers Market Checks available for the 2022 market season through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC.
WIC provides checks of $30 per eligible participant once per summer, beginning in June, and the checks can be used at any WIC-approved vendors or stands state-wide.
Learn more about the Menomonie Market Match program here.
Learn more about the Eau Claire Market Match program here.
Learn more about WIC Farmers Market Checks here.