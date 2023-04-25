Mass layoffs amid statewide worker shortage: WI Dept. of Workforce Development brings Mobile Career Lab to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The state is stepping in amid mass layoffs in Eau Claire and worker shortages across the state.
Companies like Hutchinson Technologies, Inc. and David's Bridal have each laid off over 100 workers over the past two months, greatly affecting people in the Chippewa Valley.
Meanwhile officials say Wisconsin's worker shortage comes not just after the pandemic, but it comes along with declining birth rates, baby boomers retiring, and a lack of population growth over the past 10 years.
That being said, Eau Claire is one of only 10 counties who has seen a population increase this year.
"There's a diverse and strong economy in the county of Eau Claire," said Amy Pechacek, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD). "From healthcare, to education, to manufacturing, to professional services. We are confident that even with the recent layoff notices there are lots of opportunities for individuals to find well-paying, family-sustaining jobs in this great community."
On Tuesday, the DWD brought its Mobile Career Lab to Eau Claire's Job Center and met with local leaders to help connect people looking for jobs with employers.
Any employer or event organizer can rent the Mobile Career Lab from the DWD website. At the lab, people can be connected with job searches, resume-writing help, and interview coaching.
