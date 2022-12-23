Max Stary's meteoric rise to youth MMA mountaintop

 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the
Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Max Stary's meteoric rise to youth MMA mountaintop

  • Updated
  • 0
Max Stary

Max Stary poses with his family atop the podium with his USFL national championship belt.

 Wendy Stary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- 15-year-old Max Stary's rise to mixed martial arts glory has been meteoric.

"I started competing almost two years ago now and I've had about 50 fights since then," Stary said.

In those 50 fights, the Chippewa Falls High School sophomore has just one loss, and a wall full of hardware. Max is the GAMMA International champion at two age groups, IMMAF world champion at 137 pounds, three-time GAMMA national champion and one-time USFL champion.

Most recently, Max won gold medals in Abu Dhabi in August and at worlds in Nashville in November while bearing the Star-Spangled Banner.

"I'd carry my flag to the cage every single time," Stary said. "When I get my hand raised, I'd have the U.S. flag, and it was really cool to hear people chanting USA."

It was only five years ago that Max made the pitch to his mom to put him in the cage.

"He was ten years old when he came to me and said 'Mom, I want to be a UFC fighter.' That was a little scary," said Wendy Stary, Max's mother. "I said I really needed time to absorb this and be ready for it, but at the same time, if you're going to do this, we're gonna give you every opportunity to be good at it, because I can't watch my baby get beat up."

Max found that opportunity at Ronin Fitness, an Eau Claire MMA gym specializing in safe live training.

"We're going live with either grappling sparring, striking sparring or MMA sparring every day, so that gives Max a really good opportunity to grow quickly," said Sam Gaier, head coach and owner of Ronin Fitness.

Thanks to dedication five or six days a week, Max's growth has been off the charts.

"He's gone from getting beat up, to holding his own, to actually being one of the highest level guys on the mat any day of the week," Gaier said.

One day, the budding MMA star hopes to have his hand raised in a professional bout.

"It's my ream, I've dedicated my life to it, it's what I want to do," Max said. "When I wake up in the morning, I think about training. When I'm at school, I think about going to the gym. It's just what I want to do, I love being here, and I want to be one of the greatest when I'm older. I want to be a champion."

Max one day hopes to compete in the UFC or ONE Championship promotions. MMA taught Max self-defense, respect and confidence, and he hopes others in the Chippewa Valley will try the sport to learn those lessons.

Max will travel to Greece for his next scheduled international competition in February where he will fight for another world title.

