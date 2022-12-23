Max Stary's meteoric rise to youth MMA mountaintop

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- 15-year-old Max Stary's rise to mixed martial arts glory has been meteoric.
"I started competing almost two years ago now and I've had about 50 fights since then," Stary said.
In those 50 fights, the Chippewa Falls High School sophomore has just one loss, and a wall full of hardware. Max is the GAMMA International champion at two age groups, IMMAF world champion at 137 pounds, three-time GAMMA national champion and one-time USFL champion.
Most recently, Max won gold medals in Abu Dhabi in August and at worlds in Nashville in November while bearing the Star-Spangled Banner.
"I'd carry my flag to the cage every single time," Stary said. "When I get my hand raised, I'd have the U.S. flag, and it was really cool to hear people chanting USA."
It was only five years ago that Max made the pitch to his mom to put him in the cage.
"He was ten years old when he came to me and said 'Mom, I want to be a UFC fighter.' That was a little scary," said Wendy Stary, Max's mother. "I said I really needed time to absorb this and be ready for it, but at the same time, if you're going to do this, we're gonna give you every opportunity to be good at it, because I can't watch my baby get beat up."
Max found that opportunity at Ronin Fitness, an Eau Claire MMA gym specializing in safe live training.
"We're going live with either grappling sparring, striking sparring or MMA sparring every day, so that gives Max a really good opportunity to grow quickly," said Sam Gaier, head coach and owner of Ronin Fitness.
Thanks to dedication five or six days a week, Max's growth has been off the charts.
"He's gone from getting beat up, to holding his own, to actually being one of the highest level guys on the mat any day of the week," Gaier said.
One day, the budding MMA star hopes to have his hand raised in a professional bout.
"It's my ream, I've dedicated my life to it, it's what I want to do," Max said. "When I wake up in the morning, I think about training. When I'm at school, I think about going to the gym. It's just what I want to do, I love being here, and I want to be one of the greatest when I'm older. I want to be a champion."
Max one day hopes to compete in the UFC or ONE Championship promotions. MMA taught Max self-defense, respect and confidence, and he hopes others in the Chippewa Valley will try the sport to learn those lessons.
Max will travel to Greece for his next scheduled international competition in February where he will fight for another world title.