Mayo Clinic brings back pet therapy program, learn how your dog can apply

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mayo clinic is bringing back its pet therapy program for the first time since 2020 after the pandemic put it on pause. Officials said your dog can apply.
Caring Canines is a pet therapy program that partners with Mayo Clinic to help those in hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, schools and other facilities.
The purpose of Caring Canines is to enhance the lives of patients, visitors and staff members.
Director of Mayo Clinic's Volunteer Services Jennifer Klein said being apart of Caring Canines is an easy way to make a difference in the world and brighten someone's day.
She explained that there are a few traits that make for a great therapy dog.
"You really want your pet to be friendly, welcoming to other people including strangers, not startling and pretty calm. They also have to like other people and new environments," said Klein.
Mayo Clinic will host an information session about Caring Canines on September 14. For more information on how to sign your dog up, click here.