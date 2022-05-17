McDonell/Regis golf repeats as Cloverbelt Conference champion

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - It's dejavu for the McDonell/Regis golf team.
Isaac Petersilka repeated as medalist at the Cloverbelt Championship at Skyline Golf Course while Andrew Bauer repeated as the top golfer for the season on Tuesday.
McDonell/Regis posted a team score of 313 for the championship, besting conference newcomer Bloomer High School by 40 strokes.
Full team results are below:
1. McDonell/Regis, 313
2. Bloomer, 353
3. Columbus Catholic, 365
4. Neillsville, 370
5. Cadott, 383
6. Osseo-Fairchild, 386
7. Stanley-Boyd, 395
8. Colby, 400
9. Fall Creek, 446
10. Thorp, 498
11. Owen-Withee, N/A