McDonell/Regis golf repeats as Cloverbelt Conference champion

  • Updated
051722 McDonell/Regis boys golf Cloverbelt Championship

Members of the McDonell/Regis golf team pose with the Cloverbelt Conference championship trophy at Skyline Golf Course on May 17, 2022.

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - It's dejavu for the McDonell/Regis golf team.

Isaac Petersilka repeated as medalist at the Cloverbelt Championship at Skyline Golf Course while Andrew Bauer repeated as the top golfer for the season on Tuesday.

McDonell/Regis posted a team score of 313 for the championship, besting conference newcomer Bloomer High School by 40 strokes.

051722 Bloomer golf 2nd place Cloverbelt Conference

Members of the Bloomer Blackhawks golf team pose with their Cloverbelt Conference runner-up trophy at Skyline Golf Course on May 17, 2022.

Full team results are below:

1. McDonell/Regis, 313

2. Bloomer, 353

3. Columbus Catholic, 365

4. Neillsville, 370

5. Cadott, 383

6. Osseo-Fairchild, 386

7. Stanley-Boyd, 395

8. Colby, 400

9. Fall Creek, 446

10. Thorp, 498

11. Owen-Withee, N/A

051722 Cloverbelt Conference All-Conference team

Members of the Cloverbelt Conference all-conference teams gather for a picture at Skyline Golf Course on May 17, 2022.

