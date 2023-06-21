Medallion hunt will have people looking for "Clearwater Clues"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A chance to win hundreds of dollars in prizes is back again through the Clearwater Clues medallion hunt.
This weekend is the start of the "then" portion of the medallion hunt, which focuses on the older history of Eau Claire, and next month is the "now" portion that focuses on more recent history.
The goal is to find the hidden medallion through a series of clues given each day. Clues can take you to a historical house or a significant public park.
Co-founder and organizer Andy Brown said he and his friends started all of this as part of another hunt back in 2020 during the pandemic.
"A lot of people say it's a lot of fun. It's a chance to learn some history. It's kind of a twist on maybe a traditional medallion hunt," Brown said.
If you find this medallion, you can win Bunyan's Backpack. It will contain more than $600 in local prizes and gift cards.
The first clue will be posted this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook. The hunt goes from June 24 to June 30.
If you win the next hunt that goes from July 8 to July 14, you'll earn Babe's Bucket that has the same prize amount.