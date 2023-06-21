 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Medallion hunt will have people looking for "Clearwater Clues"

  • Updated
  • 0
Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt 2022

The medallion in 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A chance to win hundreds of dollars in prizes is back again through the Clearwater Clues medallion hunt.

This weekend is the start of the "then" portion of the medallion hunt, which focuses on the older history of Eau Claire, and next month is the "now" portion that focuses on more recent history.

The goal is to find the hidden medallion through a series of clues given each day. Clues can take you to a historical house or a significant public park.

Co-founder and organizer Andy Brown said he and his friends started all of this as part of another hunt back in 2020 during the pandemic.

"A lot of people say it's a lot of fun. It's a chance to learn some history. It's kind of a twist on maybe a traditional medallion hunt," Brown said. 

If you find this medallion, you can win Bunyan's Backpack. It will contain more than $600 in local prizes and gift cards.

The first clue will be posted this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook. The hunt goes from June 24 to June 30.

If you win the next hunt that goes from July 8 to July 14, you'll earn Babe's Bucket that has the same prize amount.

