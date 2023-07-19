Meet Eau Claire's new County Board Chair

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Board has new leadership. Nancy Coffey was appointed at Tuesday's meeting and said she's ready to get the board back on track.
This comes a week after former chair Nick Smiar was ousted amid special sessions discussing the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigation into the Department of Human Services (DHS.)
Coffey has served on the board for five years and became Vice Chair in her third term.
Her vision for the future of the board is collaborative. She said working and learning together is key to moving on.
"There's just been a lot of turmoil," Coffey said. "I think many of the board members felt like we were kind of living in a thunderstorm. And we don't all agree on how that storm happened and how it transpired, but I think we do all agree that we want to get out of the downpour and the lightning strikes and move forward."
Coffey said she'd like to have more one-on-one meetings with supervisors and department management. From those, she hopes to learn the best ways to promote transparency with the Board and the public.
Overall, Coffey said the Board is in a good place financially, and the county has new staff that will move its departments forward. She said she's ready for whatever is to come.
"I think one thing that I've learned as I've gained in age is that we have to keep learning," Coffey said. "We have to keep trying to push ourselves to be the best people we can be and to help those around us, and to encourage and support those around us."