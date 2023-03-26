Meet the candidates for Eau Claire School Board ahead of April 4 election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School Board election is heading into its final week, and four candidates are vying for two spots.
The candidates are incumbent Lori Bica and newcomers Jarrett Dement, Sally Huffey, and Frankie Bowe.
Bica was elected to the board in 2017 and again in 2020. She is a professor of child psychology at UW-Eau Claire. Bica is the longest serving member currently on the board which she said provides stability to the board's decision making.
"I feel like we've had so many successes and I want to be a part of keeping that momentum going," Bica said. "I think it's important I am the longest serving school board member, so that kind of stability and continuity is important for board effectiveness, so I feel like I still have things to offer."
Dement is a teacher at Lincoln High School in Alma Center and a retired army veteran. He said he wants to see the board focus on providing food for students and advocate for more affordable or free school lunches.
"Being a teacher, I've seen all sorts of different effects that students can come into the classroom with and seeing it's really hard to get them to care about algebra or Macbeth when kids are hungry," Dement said.
Huffey is retired and said she has years of management experience in several fields. She said if elected she would want to address academic decline in the district and build connections between the district and the community.
"That has to be the bedrock foundation for not only where we start, but where we continue," Huffey said. "I would bring my voice and my vote to the table, and it's my desire to have a discourse if there's disagreement, to bring that to the table where everyone can be heard."
Frankie Bowe is an emergency room nurse and also advocates for fixing academic decline.
"I decided to run when I was made aware of the falling test scores in our schools," Bowe said. "Eau Claire students deserve better career opportunities than are currently being offered. Not every student is cut out or prepared for a four-year college. We need to introduce more trade school opportunities for each student."
The candidates each spoke on the district's controversial gender identity policy that does not require teachers to notify parents if their child tells a staff member they identify as gay or transgender.
Both Bica and Dement said they fully support those guidelines.
"The policy is research-based, it's based on the evidence of what's best for kids, and so we would maintain that policy," Bica said.
"School needs to be a safe and comforting place for everybody to learn, and it should be a place where they can be themselves," Dement said. "If a student trusts me enough to come-out to me when they haven't to anyone else, I'm not interested in violating that trust."
Bowe and Huffey said they support a safe environment for students but also emphasized the rights of parents.
"I favor parental rights over their children, that's constitutional, not only in our state but in our nation. I think if we create a safe and a healthy environment within our schools for the students I think a lot of things will just come to a place where we can move forward," Huffey said.
"While children need to be encouraged to be who they are and explore their feelings in a safe environment. I feel any policy that takes personal and educational information and decisions about children out of the hands of their parents is not a good policy," Bowe said.
Of the four candidates, two will be elected to the Eau Claire Area School Board. Election day is April 4th.