Melissa Gehring on joining WIAA, Eau Claire experiences

BEAVER DAM (WQOW) - Around Eau Claire, she's known as 'Missy.'
Basically everywhere else, the Beaver Dam High School Athletic & Activities Director is known as Melissa Gehring.
Soon, everyone will know her as the newest assistant director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Gehring was hired by the WIAA in June. She will start her new role on August 1 and will have direct oversight of volleyball, gymnastics and track and field.
"They're just great people and they've just welcomed me with open arms," Gehring said. "I'm just really excited about the opportunity to work with them."
The move is exciting, but bittersweet. Gehring has served the Beaver Dam School District for 20 years, most recently as associate principal and athletics/activities director.
"It was a really good balance I think of the excitement and the anxiety," Gehring said from her Beaver Dam office.
Gehring played volleyball and basketball for Eau Claire North before playing the same sports at UW-Eau Claire. She held other roles at UWEC before joining the Beaver Dam School District in 2002.
"I think Eau Claire and my experiences there have laid the foundation for what I'm doing in my career and really in my life," Gehring said. "Eau Claire is a part of me for sure. I carry it with me all the time everywhere I go."