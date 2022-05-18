Memorial 1st, North 5th at Superior Invitational

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - Will Schlitz earned medalist honors and the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team edged River Falls by one stroke Wednesday to win the Superior Invitational.
The Old Abes finished with a team score of 292 to continue their strong season.
Superior finished third, followed by Cloquet (Minnesota) and Eau Claire North.
Schlitz won a scorecard playoff over River Falls' Trey Timm to finish first individually.
Team scores:
1. Eau Claire Memorial, 292
2. River Falls, 293
3. Superior, 319
3. Cloquet, 319
5. Eau Claire North, 320
6. Proctor, 332
7. Grand Rapids, 334
8. Chippewa Falls, 348
9. Ashland, 354
10. Rice Lake, 357
11. Washburn, 426
Top 10 individuals:
1. Will Schlitz (Memorial), 69 *won scorecard playoff
2. Trey Timm (River Falls), 69
3. Carter Lee (North), 70
4. Parker Etzel (Memorial), 72
5. Ethan Campbell (River Falls),73
6. Andrew Rude (Superior), 74
7. Matthew Marsollek (River Falls), 74
8. Tyler Debruyckere (Memorial), 75 *won scorecard playoff
9. Blair Chartier (Cloquet), 75
10. Sam Brennan (Memorial), 76