Memorial, Baldwin-Woodville advance doubles teams at state

MADISON (WQOW) - Doubles teams from Eau Claire Memorial and Baldwin-Woodville have advanced to day two of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tennis meet.
The Old Abes' duo of Jack Willems and Ben Zumwalt defeated Appleton North's Kris Lee and Joseph Chau 5-7, 6-2, 10-6 to advance to the second round in Division 1. They will play Neenah's Nolan Kubiak and Khaled Saleh at 10:15 a.m. at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Baldwin-Woodville's team of Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker defeated East Troy's team of Max Maternowski and Chase Stoner 6-0, 7-5 to advance in Division 2. The Blackhawks duo will battle Xavier's team of Nick Bittner and Nate Hall at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Memorial's other doubles team of Jackson Sailing and Gavin Sorensen lost 2-6, 2-6 to Marquette University's Daniel Egelhoff and Jack Eisenbrown.
The Old Abes had three players in the singles bracket. Evan Birkholz won his first match 6-0, 6-4 over Madison East's Aidan Simkin before losing his second match, 2-6, 0-6 to Madison West's Everett Reid.
Bennett Kohlhelpp lost 1-6, 0-6 to Verona's Ryder Broadbridge and Seth Roosevelt lost 0-6, 1-6 to Brookfield East's Sam Klein.
Eau Claire North's doubles team of Isaac Lashley and Blake Bembnister lost 0-6, 2-6 to Brookfield East's Michael Francken and Owen Kendler.
Menomonie's doubles team of Cole Witucki and Joaquin Gamez lost 1-6, 2-6 to Germantown's Conner Pallan and Cole Neinas.
In Division 2, Regis' doubles team of Hank Axelrod and Jude Multhauf lost 5-7, 1-6 to Monroe's Aaron Roidt and Chris Giasson.
In singles play, Regis' Alex Erickson lost 0-6, 4-6 to Plymouth's Jaren Baltus. Altoona's Dan Harris lost 3-6, 2-6 to Saint Mary's Springs Academy's Ben McGuire.
The tournament continues through Saturday. You can find more information here.