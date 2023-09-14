Memorial bench dedicated in honor of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A bench on the Grand Avenue Bridge in Eau Claire now holds the name of former Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, in memory of his years of serving the community.
"It's a spot for us to reflect on his service to our community, the leadership he provided to our organization. It also gives the community a spot to come and share a few words and share some thoughts," said Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl.
The bench is one of two new memorials in Cramer's honor that were recently installed. Another memorial was dedicated at the Sheriff's Office training center near Fall Creek where law enforcement can pay their respects.
Sheriff Cramer served as Eau Claire County Sheriff for 26 years before his passing last year.
Riewestahl said both memorials were provided by the Cramer family and friends.