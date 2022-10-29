Memorial boys 4th, girls 15th at state

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW) - Below are results from Saturday's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state cross country championships:
Division 1
Girls team scores
1. Muskego, 45
2. Slinger, 110
3. Kaukauna, 122
4. Whitefish Bay, 178
5. Wauwatosa East, 179
6. Middleton, 189
7. Waunakee, 197
8. Homestead, 206
9. De Pere, 214
10. Holmen, 239
11. Neenah, 245
12. Oshkosh West, 288
13. Franklin, 328
14. Oconomowoc, 359
15. Eau Claire Memorial, 369
16. Janesville Craig, 384
17. Union Grove, 400
18. Kenosha Indian Trail, 421
19. Appleton North, 434
20. Greendale, 611
Boys team scores
1. SPASH, 39
2. Oconomowoc, 86
3. Madison West, 128
4. Eau Claire Memorial, 170
5. Mukwonago, 191
6. Middleton, 214
7. Hudson, 246
8. Hartford Union, 251
9. Singer, 260
10. Neenah, 263
11. Arrowhead, 269
12. West De Pere, 269
13. Homestead, 274
14. Marquette University, 323
15. Wisconsin Lutheran, 330
16. Kenosha Indian Trail, 341
17. Kimberly, 383
18. Badger, 451
19. Janesville Craig, 475
20. Franklin, 548