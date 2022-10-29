 Skip to main content
Memorial boys 4th, girls 15th at state

102922 Memorial boys state cross country

The Old Abes finished fourth in the Division 1 championship with a team score of 170 on October 29, 2022.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW) - Below are results from Saturday's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state cross country championships:

Division 1

Girls team scores

1. Muskego, 45

2. Slinger, 110

3. Kaukauna, 122

4. Whitefish Bay, 178

5. Wauwatosa East, 179

6. Middleton, 189

7. Waunakee, 197

8. Homestead, 206

9. De Pere, 214

10. Holmen, 239

11. Neenah, 245

12. Oshkosh West, 288

13. Franklin, 328

14. Oconomowoc, 359

15. Eau Claire Memorial, 369

16. Janesville Craig, 384

17. Union Grove, 400

18. Kenosha Indian Trail, 421

19. Appleton North, 434

20. Greendale, 611

View full D1 girls results here

Boys team scores

1. SPASH, 39

2. Oconomowoc, 86

3. Madison West, 128

4. Eau Claire Memorial, 170

5. Mukwonago, 191

6. Middleton, 214

7. Hudson, 246

8. Hartford Union, 251

9. Singer, 260

10. Neenah, 263

11. Arrowhead, 269

12. West De Pere, 269

13. Homestead, 274

14. Marquette University, 323

15. Wisconsin Lutheran, 330

16. Kenosha Indian Trail, 341

17. Kimberly, 383

18. Badger, 451

19. Janesville Craig, 475

20. Franklin, 548

View full D1 boys results here