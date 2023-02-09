 Skip to main content
Memorial girls hold off Huskies in crosstown showdown

  • Updated
  • 0
020923 Memorial North GBB

(WQOW) - After a fierce challenge by the Huskies in the second half, Eau Claire Memorial escaped The Doghouse with a 66-62 win in the second crosstown showdown of the season.

Memorial jumped out to a twelve-point lead early on before North cut the deficit to three at the break. The Huskies took their first lead of the game with 14 minutes to go before trading the lead with the Old Abes down the stretch. Clutch buckets from Isabella Tangley and Lily Cayley in the final two minutes put Memorial back ahead. Cayley would drain three free throws to put the Old Abes up two possessions with just seconds remaining.

Cayley finished with a game-high 27 points. Ellie O'Keefe led the Huskies with 14 points, followed by Brya Smith with 13.

Memorial sweeps the season series against its inner city rivals. Each team has three games remaining before the postseason tournament begins.

Thursday's local girls high school basketball scores

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 66, Eau Claire North 62

River Falls 72, Rice Lake 61

Hudson 73, New Richmond 47

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 51, Bloomer 43

Nonconference

Mondovi 84, Whitehall 42

Lincoln 59, Black River Falls 21

Prescott 58, Durand-Arkansaw 53

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

