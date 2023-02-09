Memorial girls hold off Huskies in crosstown showdown

(WQOW) - After a fierce challenge by the Huskies in the second half, Eau Claire Memorial escaped The Doghouse with a 66-62 win in the second crosstown showdown of the season.
Memorial jumped out to a twelve-point lead early on before North cut the deficit to three at the break. The Huskies took their first lead of the game with 14 minutes to go before trading the lead with the Old Abes down the stretch. Clutch buckets from Isabella Tangley and Lily Cayley in the final two minutes put Memorial back ahead. Cayley would drain three free throws to put the Old Abes up two possessions with just seconds remaining.
Cayley finished with a game-high 27 points. Ellie O'Keefe led the Huskies with 14 points, followed by Brya Smith with 13.
Memorial sweeps the season series against its inner city rivals. Each team has three games remaining before the postseason tournament begins.
Thursday's local girls high school basketball scores
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 66, Eau Claire North 62
River Falls 72, Rice Lake 61
Hudson 73, New Richmond 47
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 51, Bloomer 43
Nonconference
Mondovi 84, Whitehall 42
Lincoln 59, Black River Falls 21
Prescott 58, Durand-Arkansaw 53