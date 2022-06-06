Memorial golf in contention to win state title

KOHLER (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team sits third in the Division 1 standings after day 1 of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.
Memorial recorded a team score of 22-over par Monday at Blackwolf Run, six strokes behind frontrunner Lakeland Union High School. Kettle Moraine High School is in second, three strokes ahead of Memorial.
Will Schlitz led Memorial with a 4-over par 76.
The Old Abes will tee off Tuesday afternoon for the final round of the tournament.