Memorial High School students present urban plans to Eau Claire city officials

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students from Memorial High School presented their vision of a more sustainable Eau Claire to city officials on Friday. The presentations — which were part of an environmental science class — allowed students to get feedback from city officials.
City councilors, officials and members of the Pablo Group came to Memorial High on Friday morning to hear presentations about downtown revitalization. According to Bryce Reheiser, who presented with a group for the final project for their environmental science class, he was well-prepared.
"We put a lot of thought into it and really what we want to build and what we want to see kind of change in our city," Reheiser said.
Reheiser's group project focused on creating what is known as a third space, an urban planning concept that focuses on creating social spaces separate from the home and workplace. The location of this third space — a stretch of downtown Eau Claire riverfront between Gibson Street and Main Street that contains an empty gravel parking lot and a former bank.
"We wanted to utilize the space as well and then bring just a lot more nature and really just bring people together into it," Reheiser said.
To accomplish this, the students proposed a creation of a commercial space, a park and an outdoor concert space that could create more revenue for the city. While these plans will likely never come to fruition, for students, getting feedback from city officials was very rewarding.
"People are actually taking what we're saying, they're listening, they're listening to our ideas and they're really saying like, 'This could actually happen in a few years,'" said Aiden Snow, another student at the event.
For student Anna Tvaruzka, she said she was most excited knowing that she might be a part of the downtown revitalization that she's already seen in her life.
"I've lived here my whole life and I've already watched it grow and evolve and become more sustainable, more public, more lively."