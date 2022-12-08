 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial hockey edges Hudson, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
120822 Hudson Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey

The Old Abes took down the defending state champions at Hobbs Ice Arena Thursday night.

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

Boys high school hockey

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Hudson 2 - Old Abes led 3-0 in 2nd period

Chippewa Falls 6, Rice Lake 0

Download PDF Rice Lake vs Chippewa Falls box score

The Huskies topped Chippewa Falls Thursday while the Railroaders edged Bloomer. The Spartans topped Regis in Connor Miller's debut as Ramblers head coach.

Boys high school basketball

Nonconference

Somerset 81, Regis 44 - Connor Miller's first game as Regis head coach

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 61, Columbus Catholic 60

Dairyland Conference

Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 32

Lincoln 62, Independence 43

Alma/Pepin 65, Gilmanton 39

Whitehall 85, Cochrane-Fountain City 83 (double overtime); McCune (WHIT): 20 points; Lisowski and Pank (WHIT): 16 points each; Ehrat (CFC): 19 points; Wicka (CFC): 16 points

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 45, Mondovi 39

Durand-Arkansaw 44, Colfax 40 (overtime); Entzminger (COLF): 21 points; Scharlau (COLF): 8 points

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 65, Chippewa Falls 50

Heart O' North Conference

Ladysmith 63, Spooner 13

Lakeland Conference

Prairie Farm 79, Flambeau 34

Nonconference

Altoona 59, Bloomer 52

Neillsville 71, Lincoln 29

Thorp 51, Cornell 48

The Raiders beat the Alliance 102-79 Thursday at Eau Claire North High School.

Boys high school swimming/diving

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson 102, Eau Claire Alliance 79

Download PDF Hudson vs EC Alliance swim results

River Falls 109, Chippewa Falls 55

Boys high school wrestling

Big Rivers Conference

Menomonie 66, Rice Lake 15

Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 12

New Richmond 51, Eau Claire North 26

Nonconference

Independence/Gilmanton 60, Durand-Arkansaw 9

Girls high school gymnastics

Big Rivers Conference - Rice Lake Triangular

1. Chippewa Falls, 132.025

2. Rice Lake, 115.950

3. Superior, 85.225

Full results available here

Men's college wrestling

WIAC

(9) UW-Eau Claire 20, (8) UW-Whitewater 19

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.