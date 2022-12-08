Memorial hockey edges Hudson, other Thursday scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
Boys high school hockey
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Hudson 2 - Old Abes led 3-0 in 2nd period
Chippewa Falls 6, Rice Lake 0
Boys high school basketball
Nonconference
Somerset 81, Regis 44 - Connor Miller's first game as Regis head coach
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 61, Columbus Catholic 60
Dairyland Conference
Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 32
Lincoln 62, Independence 43
Alma/Pepin 65, Gilmanton 39
Whitehall 85, Cochrane-Fountain City 83 (double overtime); McCune (WHIT): 20 points; Lisowski and Pank (WHIT): 16 points each; Ehrat (CFC): 19 points; Wicka (CFC): 16 points
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 45, Mondovi 39
Durand-Arkansaw 44, Colfax 40 (overtime); Entzminger (COLF): 21 points; Scharlau (COLF): 8 points
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 65, Chippewa Falls 50
Heart O' North Conference
Ladysmith 63, Spooner 13
Lakeland Conference
Prairie Farm 79, Flambeau 34
Nonconference
Altoona 59, Bloomer 52
Neillsville 71, Lincoln 29
Thorp 51, Cornell 48
Boys high school swimming/diving
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson 102, Eau Claire Alliance 79
River Falls 109, Chippewa Falls 55
Boys high school wrestling
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie 66, Rice Lake 15
Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 12
New Richmond 51, Eau Claire North 26
Nonconference
Independence/Gilmanton 60, Durand-Arkansaw 9
Girls high school gymnastics
Big Rivers Conference - Rice Lake Triangular
1. Chippewa Falls, 132.025
2. Rice Lake, 115.950
3. Superior, 85.225
Men's college wrestling
WIAC
(9) UW-Eau Claire 20, (8) UW-Whitewater 19