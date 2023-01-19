Memorial hockey rallies vs River Falls, New Richmond tops North in OT

(WQOW) - Thursday's boys hockey scores
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 1 - Abes scored final 7 goals
New Richmond 6, Eau Claire North 5 (overtime) - Langeness (NR): 4 goals, including game-winner
