Memorial hockey rallies vs River Falls, New Richmond tops North in OT

Members of the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team congratulate each other after scoring a goal at Hobbs Ice Arena on January 19, 2023.

The Old Abes scored the final seven goals Thursday in a 7-1 win at Hobbs Ice Arena.

(WQOW) - Thursday's boys hockey scores

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 1 - Abes scored final 7 goals

New Richmond 6, Eau Claire North 5 (overtime) - Langeness (NR): 4 goals, including game-winner

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

