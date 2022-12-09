Memorial honoring Almberg, boys golf team at game Friday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's going to be an emotional evening at the Eagle's Nest on Friday.
Prior to the boys varsity basketball game, Eau Claire Memorial High School will honor the late Peter Almberg, a member of the 1969 and 1970 teams that passed away in February.
Memorial head basketball coach Chad Brieske said Almberg remained close with the team for many years, which helped connect current Old Abes players with previous ones.
CONNECTING PAST AND PRESENT@Chadbr3 shares how @OldAbesBB will honor former player Pete Almberg prior to tonight's BRC battle with Rice Lake.Almberg's family is coming from the east side of the state.More at 6 on @WQOW #SportsOT18 pic.twitter.com/kwVhp7Dorj— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) December 9, 2022
At halftime, Memorial will honor its boys golf team for winning the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 championship in June.
