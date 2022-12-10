Memorial honors state championship golf team

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After making a historic run to a championship in June, members of the Eau Claire Memorial golf team relived some of their favorite moments Friday during a celebration ceremony at Memorial High School.
The Old Abes golf team was honored for winning the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 championship during halftime of Memorial's boys basketball game against Rice Lake.
Following a highlight video, team members and coach Fred Hancock were introduced to the crowd.
RELATED: Memorial golf celebrates championship