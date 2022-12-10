 Skip to main content
Memorial honors state championship golf team

The Eau Claire Memorial state champion boys golf team was honored Friday during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After making a historic run to a championship in June, members of the Eau Claire Memorial golf team relived some of their favorite moments Friday during a celebration ceremony at Memorial High School.

The Old Abes golf team was honored for winning the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 championship during halftime of Memorial's boys basketball game against Rice Lake.

Following a highlight video, team members and coach Fred Hancock were introduced to the crowd.

