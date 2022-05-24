Memorial, McDonell/Regis, Cadott win golf regionals

(WQOW) - Tuesday's WIAA boys golf regional scores
*Top 4 teams and top 4 individuals not on those teams advance to sectionals
Division 1 - Troy Burne Golf Club hosted by Hudson High School
Team scores
1. Eau Claire Memorial, 294
2. Hudson, 316
3. River Falls, 317
4. New Richmond, 321
5. Chippewa Falls, 342
6. Superior, 345
7. Eau Claire North, 346
8. Menomonie, 369
Full results can be found here
Division 2 - Rolling Oaks Golf Course hosted by Barron High School
Team scores
1. Saint Croix Central, 307
2. Ellsworth, 320
3. Amery, 326
4. Osceola, 339
5. Prescott, 343
6. Baldwin-Woodville, 349
7. Somerset, 359
8. Barron, 369
9. Saint Croix Falls, 386
10. Spring Valley, 443
The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:
Tyler Reiter (Prescott)
Kasey Zurn (Barron)
August Lang (Somerset)
Chase VanRanst (Baldwin-Woodville)
Full results can be found here
Division 2 - Skyline Golf Course hosted by Black River Falls High School
Team scores
1. McDonell/Regis, 333
2. Black River Falls, 355
3. Bloomer, 367
4. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 369
5. Arcadia, 370
6. Durand, 374
7. Altoona, 388
8. Stanley-Boyd, 402
9. Elk Mound/Colfax, 409
The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:
Cole Sobotta (Arcadia)
Logan Weissinger (Durand)
Shane Prissel (Durand)
Simon Bauer (Durand)
Full results can be found here
Division 3 - Whispering Pines Golf Course hosted by Cadott High School
Team scores
1. Cadott, 364
2. Osseo-Fairchild, 373
3. Glenwood City, 386
4. Eleva-Strum, 387
5. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 399
6. Clear Lake, 408
7. Fall Creek, 411
8. Mondovi, 421
The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:
Bryce Killoren (Chetek-Weyerhaeuser)
Jack Thomson (Fall Creek)
Conner Hanson (Chetek-Weyerhaeuser)
Hayden Vining (Fall Creek)
Full results can be found here
Division 3 - The Grove Golf Course hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City High School
Team scores
1. Neillsville, 344
2. Cochrane-Fountain City, 347
3. Luther, 370
4. Whitehall, 380
5. Alma/Pepin
The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:
Keagan Stiehl (Alma/Pepin)
Justin VanDyken (Coulee Christian)
Grady Meier (Gilmanton)
Zach Mertes (Coulee Christian)
Full results can be found here
Division 3 - Voyager Village hosted by Webster High School
Team scores
1. Ladysmith, 354
2. Luck/Frederic, 375
3. Turtle Lake/Clayton, 421
4. Birchwood, 432
5. Cumberland, 451
6. Unity, 484
7. Webster, 499
8. Grantsburg, 503
9. Cameron, 508
The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:
David Valentine (Unity)
Leighton Stouffer (Cumberland)
Kooper Mense (Cameron)
Logan Johnson (Grantsburg)
Full results can be found here
Division 3 - Eagle Bluff Golf Course hosted by Hurley School Distirct
Team scores
1. Prentice, 369
2. Hurley, 390
3. Mellen, 419
4. Flambeau, 437
5. Drummond, 444
6. South Shore, 462
7. Winter, 490
The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:
Jace Bletsch (Drummond)
Cole Giesregen (Drummond)
Ryan Knaack (South Shore)
Mack Ernster (Washburn)