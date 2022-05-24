 Skip to main content
Memorial, McDonell/Regis, Cadott win golf regionals

  • Updated
  • 0
052422 Hudson D1 golf regional Troy Burne Golf Club

(WQOW) - Tuesday's WIAA boys golf regional scores

*Top 4 teams and top 4 individuals not on those teams advance to sectionals

Division 1 - Troy Burne Golf Club hosted by Hudson High School

Team scores

1. Eau Claire Memorial, 294

2. Hudson, 316

3. River Falls, 317

4. New Richmond, 321

5. Chippewa Falls, 342

6. Superior, 345

7. Eau Claire North, 346

8. Menomonie, 369

Full results can be found here

Division 2 - Rolling Oaks Golf Course hosted by Barron High School

Team scores

1. Saint Croix Central, 307

2. Ellsworth, 320

3. Amery, 326

4. Osceola, 339

5. Prescott, 343

6. Baldwin-Woodville, 349

7. Somerset, 359

8. Barron, 369

9. Saint Croix Falls, 386

10. Spring Valley, 443

The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:

Tyler Reiter (Prescott)

Kasey Zurn (Barron)

August Lang (Somerset)

Chase VanRanst (Baldwin-Woodville)

Full results can be found here

Division 2 - Skyline Golf Course hosted by Black River Falls High School

Team scores

1. McDonell/Regis, 333

2. Black River Falls, 355

3. Bloomer, 367

4. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 369

5. Arcadia, 370

6. Durand, 374

7. Altoona, 388

8. Stanley-Boyd, 402

9. Elk Mound/Colfax, 409

The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:

Cole Sobotta (Arcadia)

Logan Weissinger (Durand)

Shane Prissel (Durand)

Simon Bauer (Durand)

Full results can be found here

Division 3 - Whispering Pines Golf Course hosted by Cadott High School

Team scores

1. Cadott, 364

2. Osseo-Fairchild, 373

3. Glenwood City, 386

4. Eleva-Strum, 387

5. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 399

6. Clear Lake, 408

7. Fall Creek, 411

8. Mondovi, 421

The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:

Bryce Killoren (Chetek-Weyerhaeuser)

Jack Thomson (Fall Creek)

Conner Hanson (Chetek-Weyerhaeuser)

Hayden Vining (Fall Creek)

Full results can be found here

Division 3 - The Grove Golf Course hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City High School

Team scores

1. Neillsville, 344

2. Cochrane-Fountain City, 347

3. Luther, 370

4. Whitehall, 380

5. Alma/Pepin

The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:

Keagan Stiehl (Alma/Pepin)

Justin VanDyken (Coulee Christian)

Grady Meier (Gilmanton)

Zach Mertes (Coulee Christian)

Full results can be found here

Division 3 - Voyager Village hosted by Webster High School

Team scores

1. Ladysmith, 354

2. Luck/Frederic, 375

3. Turtle Lake/Clayton, 421

4. Birchwood, 432

5. Cumberland, 451

6. Unity, 484

7. Webster, 499

8. Grantsburg, 503

9. Cameron, 508

The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:

David Valentine (Unity)

Leighton Stouffer (Cumberland)

Kooper Mense (Cameron)

Logan Johnson (Grantsburg)

Full results can be found here

Division 3 - Eagle Bluff Golf Course hosted by Hurley School Distirct

Team scores

1. Prentice, 369

2. Hurley, 390

3. Mellen, 419

4. Flambeau, 437

5. Drummond, 444

6. South Shore, 462

7. Winter, 490

The following players advanced to sectionals as individuals:

Jace Bletsch (Drummond)

Cole Giesregen (Drummond)

Ryan Knaack (South Shore)

Mack Ernster (Washburn)

Full results can be found here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

