Memorial, North advance players to state tennis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A number of Eau Claire tennis players will make their state tournament debuts next week after advancing through the Eau Claire Memorial sectional tournament on Wednesday.
Eau Claire North's Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson joined together to play doubles their senior seasons and qualified for state with a fourth place finish in flight 1 doubles.
Presler and Nelson lost to Eau Claire Memorial's team of Livy Parrett and Kimberly Harvey in the semifinals. This will be the first state appearance for Parrett.
In flight 1 singles, Memorial's Ava Erickson finished in third to qualify for the first time in her career.
The top four finishers in flight 1, and the top finisher in flight 2 singles and doubles advance to play at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on October 13-15. Special qualifiers may be added by the State Seeding Committee with the approval of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Hudson High School won the sectional title with 46 points. Memorial and Wausau West High school tied for second with 30 points. Stevens Point Area Senior High was fourth (27), followed by New Richmond High School (22), Menomonie High School (12), and North (10).
Full results are available here
Menomonie High School's Aleigha Gilbertson won the flight 3 singles title. Memorial's Ziva Hirsh finished third in the flight 2 singles bracket.