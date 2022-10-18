Memorial, North, Altoona/Fall Creek advance in soccer playoffs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Liam Junker scored 11 seconds into the match and the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes opened their Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoff run with a 8-0 win over the Superior Spartans on Tuesday.
Memorial will host the Eau Claire North Huskies on Saturday at Memorial High School.
Junker scored two goals in the first half, then reached a hat-trick at 64:20. Lenny Wats scored in the first half.
Other scores from Tuesday's regional playoffs
Division 1
Eau Claire North 1, D. C. Everest 1 - Huskies win shootout 3-2; North at Memorial on Saturday
Hudson 9, Chippewa Falls 0 - Hudson vs SPASH on Saturday
Division 2
River Falls 10, Menomonie 0 - River Falls vs Tomah on Saturday
New Richmond 8, Sparta 0 - New Richmond vs Holmen on Saturday
Division 3
Altoona/Fall Creek 0, St. Croix Central 0 - Altoona/Fall Creek wins shootout 4-2, advances to play at Spooner/Shell Lake on Thursday