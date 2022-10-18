 Skip to main content
Memorial, North, Altoona/Fall Creek advance in soccer playoffs

101822 Superior Memorial boys soccer

The Huskies and Railroaders won in shootouts Tuesday while the Abes shutout Superior.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Liam Junker scored 11 seconds into the match and the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes opened their Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoff run with a 8-0 win over the Superior Spartans on Tuesday.

Memorial will host the Eau Claire North Huskies on Saturday at Memorial High School.

Junker scored two goals in the first half, then reached a hat-trick at 64:20. Lenny Wats scored in the first half.

Other scores from Tuesday's regional playoffs

Division 1

Eau Claire North 1, D. C. Everest 1 - Huskies win shootout 3-2; North at Memorial on Saturday

Hudson 9, Chippewa Falls 0 - Hudson vs SPASH on Saturday

Division 2

River Falls 10, Menomonie 0 - River Falls vs Tomah on Saturday

New Richmond 8, Sparta 0 - New Richmond vs Holmen on Saturday

Altoona/Fall Creek defeated St. Croix Central 4-2 in a shootout Tuesday to advance in the WIAA soccer playoffs

Division 3

Altoona/Fall Creek 0, St. Croix Central 0 - Altoona/Fall Creek wins shootout 4-2, advances to play at Spooner/Shell Lake on Thursday

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

