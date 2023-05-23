 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Memorial, North golf teams advance to sectionals

  • Updated
  • 0
052323 WIAA D1 golf regional Wild Ridge Eau Claire

Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and McDonell/Regis all advanced to sectionals after strong showings Tuesday at regionals.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Both Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North will swing for a shot at the state golf tournament next week.

The Old Abes won a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional Tuesday at Wild Ridge Golf Course to remain undefeated this season, shooting 296.

North finished fourth as a team (313) to also qualify. River Falls (303) was second and Hudson (308) was third.

Parker Etzel led Memorial with a 1-under par 71.

North's Carter Lee finished second individually with a 72.

Chippewa Falls' Caden Kolinski and Zander Maier advanced as individuals to next week's sectional tournament in Marshfield.

Find full results here

