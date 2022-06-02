Memorial, North win regional baseball titles

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Both Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North have advanced to next week's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sectional tournament.
The Old Abes rallied for a walk-off win over River Falls Thursday night with a 4-3 win at Carson Park.
Earlier in the day, Eau Claire North beat Wausau West 9-3 to claim a regional championship.
Both the Huskies and Old Abes will play Tuesday at Carson Park in a Division 1 sectional tournament. North will face Hudson at 10:00 a.m., followed by Memorial's game vs SPASH at 1:00 p.m. The winners will meet at 4:00 p.m. in the championship game.