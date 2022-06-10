Memorial tennis falls to Neenah in D1 quarterfinals

MADISON (WQOW) - Seth Roosevelt won his singles match, but the Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis team failed to advance to the semifinals at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association 2022 State Boys Team Tennis Tournament.
The Old Abes lost to Neenah High School, 6-1, on Friday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Four wins out of seven matches are required to advance.
Roosevelt, playing at 3 singles, defeated Neenah's Carl Hein 6-4, 6-3, but Neenah won the other three singles matches and swept the doubles matches.
Memorial finishes its season 16-7.