Memorial wins weather-delayed crosstown showdown over North

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A blocked punt opened the scoring and a pick-six finished it Friday as the Eau Claire Memorial football team topped its crosstown rival Eau Claire North 24-6 at Carson Park.
The game was delayed by more than two hours due to weather. Many fans waited out the rain and lightning to watch the teams open the Big Rivers Conference season under the lights.
Memorial (3-0, 1-0 BRC) scored the game's first points on a safety after blocking a North punt.
North (0-3, 0-1 BRC) responded with a Jack Kein touchdown run to take a 6-2 lead, but Memorial marched back late in the first quarter on a Walker Woodworth score to lead 9-6.
In the second quarter, Old Abes quarterback Ryan Thompson connected with Peter Albert for a score. After a successful 2-point conversion, Memorial held a 17-6 lead entering halftime.
Both offenses struggled to sustain drives in the second half. The only points came on Benji Robert's interception returned for a touchdown in the closing minutes.
Memorial travels to New Richmond High School next week. North hosts Superior High School at Carson Park.