Memorial XC feeling fast ahead of sectionals

  • Updated
102022 Memorial cross country practice

Both Old Abes cross country teams are eyeing sectional championships on Saturday. Meanwhile, senior JV runner Cole Wegner talks about improving his time and his health while running with cystic fibrosis.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Another year wiser, faster and stronger has Eau Claire Memorial's cross country teams in position to advance to the state meet on Saturday.

After sweeping the Big Rivers Conference titles last weekend, both the boys and girls Old Abes teams are seeking sectional championships at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 sectional meet in West Salem this week.

Memorial advanced two boys runners to state as individuals last year. The group has higher expectations this season.

Wegner improves times, health through cross country

Five years ago, Memorial senior Cole Wegner wasn't sure if he would compete as a runner due to cystic fibrosis.

He's done that and then some, finishing 13th at the BRC championship race in Hudson last week. He set a personal-best time of 19:21 the race prior at South Middle School.

Wegner said he's enjoyed the physical and social benefits of running. It's a hobby he'll continue after graduating from high school.

