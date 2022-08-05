Memorial's 1971 football team reflects on undefeated season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Smiles, handshakes and stories filled the room Friday, as members of Eau Claire Memorial's class of 1972 gathered to celebrate.
Four purple jerseys were among the crowd, worn by members of the Old Abes' undefeated football team in 1971.
Memorial finished 9-0 that season and was ranked third in the state. The playoff era had not yet arrived.
The Abes had tremendous talent, but what set it apart was how it played as a team.
"We had a lot of kids that had played together coming up through the years in Eau Claire, so we had a pretty cohesive unit," quarterback Jeff Vorphal said.
"The way we played together was super," place kicker John Weiss said.
Learn more about the 1971 team during WQOW's Countdown to Kickoff special on August 17 at 6:30 p.m.