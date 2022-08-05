 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial's 1971 football team reflects on undefeated season

  • Updated
  • 0
080522 Eau Claire Memorial football team class of 1972 photo

Members of the 1971 Eau Claire Memorial football team pose for a photo during a class reunion event at Holiday Inn Eau Claire South I-94 on August 5, 2022.

 Nickalas Tabbert

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Smiles, handshakes and stories filled the room Friday, as members of Eau Claire Memorial's class of 1972 gathered to celebrate.

Four purple jerseys were among the crowd, worn by members of the Old Abes' undefeated football team in 1971.

Memorial finished 9-0 that season and was ranked third in the state. The playoff era had not yet arrived.

The Abes had tremendous talent, but what set it apart was how it played as a team.

"We had a lot of kids that had played together coming up through the years in Eau Claire, so we had a pretty cohesive unit," quarterback Jeff Vorphal said.

"The way we played together was super," place kicker John Weiss said.

Learn more about the 1971 team during WQOW's Countdown to Kickoff special on August 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags