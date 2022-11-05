Memorial's Augustyn, Chi-Hi's Watson win sectional swimming titles

HUDSON (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial junior Gabi Augustyn and Chippewa Falls senior Peyton Watson each won events Saturday at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 swimming and diving sectional in Hudson.
Both advance to next week's state meet in Waukesha. The next 18 fastest individuals and relay teams in each event from all sectionals also qualify in Division 1.
In Division 2, Rice Lake junior Katie Buckwheat won the Merrill sectional 1 meter diving title on Friday night.
On Saturday, Ladysmith Co-op senior Madeline Bunton won the 500 yard freestyle title in 5:31.19. Colby/Abbotsford freshman Madisyn Schraufnagel won the 100 yard backstroke title in 1:03.77
The next 12 fastest individuals and relay teams in each event from all sectionals also qualify for state in Division 2.